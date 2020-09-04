157346
Kelowna  

Part-time work force in Central Okanagan rises, full-time drops

Fewer looking for work

More people entered the work force on a part-time basis within the Central Okanagan in August.

At the same time, more full-time jobs were lost.

That, according to figures released by Statistics Canada as part of the overall employment numbers throughout the region in August.

Figure released Friday show the part-time workforce in the Central Okanagan climbed by 1,800 in August to 22,600, while full-time employment fell by 2,500 to 77,800.

Overall, the regions workforce fell by 700 to 100,400.

Despite fewer people working, the unemployment rate in the Central Okanagan still fell by a full percentage point, from 10 per cent in July to nine per cent in August.

Much of that is due to the fact fewer people identify as looking for work. According to the figures, the overall labour force (those seeking employment), slipped by 1,300 last month.

That could be due, in part, to students getting ready to return to school.

