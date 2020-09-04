157346
160859
Kelowna  

Unmanned sailboat blew on a dock in the south end of Kelowna

Sailboat mystery solved

- | Story: 309818

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The mystery of the floating sailboat has been solved.

Apparently, a group of people were on the boat Thursday night, when their motor broke down.

A Castanet reader called us and said he was on the water at the time, and helped tow their boat ashore at Bertram Creek Park.

He says the group didn't know how to sail, and tied the boat up before leaving with some waiting friends.

The boat obviously came loose, and floated south, where it ended up coming to rest on a private dock.

ORIGINAL: 11:15 a.m.

Wondering what became of your sailboat?

If your sailboat went missing sometime Thursday night, you may be in luck.

Dave, who lives at the far end of Lakeshore Road at the southern edge of Kelowna in Okanagan Mountain Park, discovered the vessel about 9 p.m. Thursday.

It had blown up onto his dock.

He was able to retrieve it and tied it to a buoy.

He said he called RCMP, but found sailboats are not within their purview.

The sailboat is blue and white with what appears to be a blue and white sail.

It also has a sticker from a yacht club within the Okanagan.

If the boat is yours, Dave says you can call him at 250-878-8855.

If not, half joking, he says under ocean law, if no one claims it, it's his.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

156434
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
161974




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161951


Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game

Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020
Galleries
Hey, bad days happen. Have a laugh at some of these fails.  
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice
Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159066
161944