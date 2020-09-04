3 bridges along the Mission Greenway will remain closed for now

Photo: RDCO

It'll be at least 10 days before the regional district is able to reopen three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The bridges have across Mission Creek between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park have been closed for repairs since Aug. 3.

It had been hoped the bridges would open Aug. 22, however delays pushed that timeline to today.

Now, the regional district says a further delay means the bridges are expected to remain closed until the middle of the month.

While the new decking for the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges is complete, the regional district says a delay in receiving materials for the wood safety handrails requires the continued closure of the recreational trail between the bridges until Monday, Sept. 14.

The bridges cannot be safely used without the handrails in place.

The regional district apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay and asks that visitors follow trail signage and stay out of this closed area.