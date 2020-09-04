162114
Kelowna  

3 bridges along the Mission Greenway will remain closed for now

Greenway work hits a snag

- | Story: 309804

It'll be at least 10 days before the regional district is able to reopen three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The bridges have across Mission Creek between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park have been closed for repairs since Aug. 3.

It had been hoped the bridges would open Aug. 22, however delays pushed that timeline to today.

Now, the regional district says a further delay means the bridges are expected to remain closed until the middle of the month.

While the new decking for the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges is complete, the regional district says a delay in receiving materials for the wood safety handrails requires the continued closure of the recreational trail between the bridges until Monday, Sept. 14. 

The bridges cannot be safely used without the handrails in place.

The bridges are located along the Greenway between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park.

The regional district apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the delay and asks that visitors follow trail signage and stay out of this closed area. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

162293
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details
159748




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


161868


161117


Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game

Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020
Galleries
Hey, bad days happen. Have a laugh at some of these fails.  
Friday Fails- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Curious dog is completely blown away by lemon slice
Must Watch
Watch this adorable dog completely lose it over a slice of lemon!
Christopher Nolan ‘excited’ to see Tenet star Robert Pattinson as Batman
Showbiz
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is looking forward to seeing Robert...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161910