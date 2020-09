Photo: Contributed

The morning commute was slowed Friday morning on Highway 97 near Burtch Road.

A dark blue pickup and grey sedan collided at roughly 7:30 a.m., causing significant damage to the car.

Traffic was able to get by in both directions but was slowed while the wreck was cleared, a task that is nearly complete. Crews are still on scene waiting for tow trucks.

No word on the cause of the crash but Castanet will update as more information becomes available.