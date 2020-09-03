SD23 will use some provincial funding to enhance remote learning

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan School District will use at least a portion of federal funding to beef up its eSchoolBC remote learning program.

Provincial Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Thursday school districts in the province would share, using a per-student formula, more than $242 million in COVID-19 funding provided to the province by the feds.

Districts, according to Fleming, will be able to use the extra funds based on their individual needs and priorities, including the hiring of more teachers to support remote learning options.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, the district outlined three areas which will be enhanced.

These include creation of an online program for elementary students who will be connected to a teacher and receive remote instruction, enhancement of existing middle school programs where students will attend virtual classes four days a week, and additional services added to the existing secondary school program including weekly scheduled online synchronous lessons, tutorials, Q and A and individual support by appointment.

The district has not indicated yet where other monies will be spent.

Meanwhile, non-medically compromised students who choose to start the school year remotely will have until the end of the first term to decide whether they wish to transition back into the classroom, or lose their spot in that school.

The board of education agreed at its Wednesday meeting that students who do not decide to transition back by Nov. 13, would be required to complete the school year remotely, then reapply for enrolment the following school year.

Those students with documented medical conditions and their siblings who enroll with eSchoolBC, will be able to return to the classroom at any time during the school year.