157346
162166
Kelowna  

The September long weekend is ahead, what will you be doing?

Last warm long weekend

- | Story: 309729

The September long weekend is right around the corner and the warm weather is here to stay, so Castanet hit the streets to find out what people will be doing.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the low 30s are expected for this weekend throughout the Thompson-Okanagan.

Everyone who spoke with Castanet on the streets says they will be spending their time outdoors doing activities such as having a beach day, going boating, golfing, visiting a winery, hiking or going on a road trip.

There is still time to get outdoors and enjoy the rest of summer before the first official day of fall on Sept. 22.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161350
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
4257821
945 Lawrence Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$385,000
more details
160308


159169


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


161868


158628


Rooster cuddles on the couch

Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Selena Gomez: ‘Lupus left me feeling insecure’
Showbiz
Selena Gomez has grown insecure as a result of her fluctuating...
Food art
Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160018
161944