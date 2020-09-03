157346
Kelowna  

Final weekend to enjoy mountain biking at Big White Ski Resort

Bikers' final weekend

This Labour Day long weekend will be the final stretch for those looking to mountain bike this summer at Big White Resort

This year, not only did the COVID-19 pandemic shut the ski slopes early in the spring, but snow pushed back the opening of summer activities for the first time for the resort. But that didn't deter residents from coming out this summer.

"We had a fabulous year," said resort vice-president Michael J. Ballingal. "The amount of mountain bikers that we have seen on the mountain is very encouraging for the growth of our product."

The summer season started on July 10 and operated Friday through Sunday. Previously the hill was operating Thursday-Monday in the summer.

"It really pinned everybody into those three days which gave us a really good test of the flow of the mountain bike park on busy days. We were able to adjust and manicure the park to handle the volume and it's also encouraged us to keep going on this track because people were very enthusiastic on their riding."

The shift from five-days to three-day was due to staffing issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the global crisis, Ballingall says people were ready to ride this season. 

"I think whenever you hear from the health authorities that it's better outside than inside ... all the dining happened outside on the dining patio."

He also thanks Mother Nature for cooperating.

"We really didn't have one rained-out day and we were very happy - we didn't have snow in the month of August! Normally, at one time or another we have snow in the month of August, but we never had it this year."

He hopes for those who haven't experienced the park yet to come out as "this is it, the dog days of summer are upon us."

"With the little bit of rain that we got [Wednesday] it's packed up the dirt a little bit and what I hear from the bikers that have been testing the course [Thursday] is brown pow - it's magic."

Big White has extended their hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday the holiday Monday they're open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

