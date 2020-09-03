157346
Public is urged to remain vigilant as fire season continues into the long weekend

Wildfire season not over

With warm temperatures still in the forecast, the BC Wildfire Service urges residents to stay alert and use fire safely over the Labour day weekend. Currently, in the Kamloops Fire Centre, the fire danger rating is moderate-to-high.

“That means that the fuels like grass or anything around in the scrubs or the wooded areas is going to be really dry and it’s going to be really susceptible to any type of wildfire ignition,” explains Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Since April 1, the Kamloops Fire Centre has responded to 163 fires with 2,459 hectares burned within the area. Sixty-six per cent have been human-caused, something she says detracts important resources away from responding to unavoidable fires  

“We are seeing the potential for lighting tomorrow evening - so once again anything that we can do to prevent human-caused wildfires will really help the BC Wildfire Service when it comes to being able to respond to those unavoidable lightning-caused fires.”

Lidhran says there are numerous ways human-caused fires can start accidentally or intentionally like camp-fires. Others include the use of engines or vehicles and dropping burning substances like cigarette butts.

“We do have a Category 2 and Category 3 burning bans right now throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, however that may not be the same for campfires those are allowed within the BC Wildfire Service jurisdiction.”

She recommends checking with local authorities and bylaw to see whether campfires have been banned in your area.

Lidhran has three simple rules for those heading out to the backcountry this weekend. 

“If you are able to do a campfire make sure it’s small, safe and supervised.”

“Make sure you have a fuel break around the fire, you have eight-litres of water or a shovel and don’t leave it unsupervised - that’s one of the major things, especially when it’s windy, keep an eye on the weather.”

She notes to not start a campfire if it’s windy or gusty as embers can move far and cause spotting fires.

Anyone riding an all-terrain vehicle on or within 300 metres of forested land or rangeland must have a spark arrestor installed on the vehicle, the BCWS said, adding offroaders should also check the condition of the muffler, regularly clear build-ups of grass or other vegetation from hot spots, stay on dirt paths, and avoid tall grass and weeds.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call toll-free at 1 (800) 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

