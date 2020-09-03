Kelowna animal rights activist appears in court for charges related to Abbotsford pig farm occupation

Photo: Janice Soranno

An Okanagan animal rights activist appeared in Abbotsford court Thursday on criminal charges related to the occupation of a Fraser Valley pig farm last year.

Kelowna resident Amy Soranno, known in the Okanagan for leading protests against Ribfest and factory farms, made her first court appearance alongside three co-accused.

Amy Soranno, Nicholas Schafer, Jeff Rigear and Roy Sasano have been hit with a combined 21 criminal charges for break and enter to commit an indictable offence and mischief.

Some of the charges are in connection to an April 28, 2019 occupation of Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford. Crown prosecutors are also alleging offences on Feb. 9 and 10, 2019 and March 3 and 5, 2019.

The activists claim they occupied Excelsior hog farms in an attempt to expose the poor treatment of livestock. Prior to the occupation, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a hidden-camera video, allegedly filmed at the farm, showing sickly pigs in cramped conditions.

The SPCA, however, was unable to verify the video and did not proceed with charges against the farm.

"The laying of criminal charges against these activists, whose only intentions were to expose the horrific and cruel practices in BC animal agriculture, is a blatant example of wasted police resources and court time," said Dan Moskaluk, retired RCMP Corporal turned animal advocate, in a news release Thursday.

"To charge whistleblowers, and ignore their findings is a travesty of justice, and an example of the lengths that animal agriculture will go to hide the truth."

In addition to a protest outside the Abbotsford courthouse, a separate protest was held outside the local SPCA branch over the organization’s handling of the Excelsior animal cruelty investigation.

“There is zero government oversight on farms. The industry regulates itself, meaning it doesn’t regulate anything that would eat into profits,” Soranno said in a statement Thursday. “This should concern anyone who cares about transparency and accountability—and the charges against us prove only that the animal agriculture industry is desperate to conceal the pain and suffering it inflicts. The current system is failing animals unimaginably.”

The group of activists are scheduled to be arraigned in Abbotsford court on November 2.