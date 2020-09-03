COSAR rescues mountain biker, helps with lake search Tuesday

Photo: COSAR COSAR team on September 1

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue had a pair of call-outs Tuesday in Kelowna.



The first, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, saw the crew help with an injured mountain biker on the Gillard FSR trails.



"The rider crashed on Casino Royale and suffered multiple injuries to his knees, wrist and collar bone and was unable to ride out," states a release.



"More than a dozen search and rescue volunteers responded and helped bring him to a waiting ambulance using the TrailRider wheeled chair."



The rider was sent to Kelowna General Hospital for treatment by 8:20 p.m.



Less than two hours later RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department reached out to COSAR's boat team to support a search on Okanagan Lake.



"A resident reported seeing lights on [the] lake that didn’t appear normal and police suspected a boat was adrift in the 30 to 40 km/h winds."



"When authorities investigated they found an abandoned 23-foot Chaparral ski boat."



The boat had all its running lights on but was taking on water but no passengers were aboard.



Officers believed multiple people were in the water separated from their boat and called upon SAR to assist. Seven COSAR members responded with one team on the ground prepared to follow-up on any shoreline sightings.



Police were able to contact the owner of the boat after finding a driver’s license on the vessel. Everyone was safe on shore. The boat was then towed ashore and anchored.