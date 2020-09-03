157346
162272
Kelowna  

Residents are asked to be bear aware across parks in the area

Bears becoming more active

- | Story: 309692

The City of Kelowna is reminding visitors of Knox Mountain Park to stay bear aware when exploring and enjoying the park, especially this long weekend, after bear scat was found in the area.

"It’s not unusual for bear sightings to occur at this time of year and signs are in place to caution residents that bears may be in the area," states the City in a release. 

"Park users are encouraged to stay alert and respect bears by anticipating and being prepared for encounters with them."

Follow these tips for staying safe while sharing space with bears:

  • Don’t travel alone whenever possible
  • Make noise or carry a bear bell
  • Keep dogs leashed and on trails
  • If you spot a bear, reduce potential conflict by staying well away. Bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or cubs.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan sent out a similar advisory on Thursday, noting that with Kokanee salmon spawning and fruit in orchards and vineyards, bears have ventured into the populated valley.

“This is the time of year that bears make their presence known and our field staff and visitors start seeing more signs that bears are around," states RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith in a release.

"As sightings and evidence of their presence increase, we post signs in several of our parks advising that bears may be active in the area.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4221744
#3 1853 Parkview Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$449,900
more details
159748


162432


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Taya
Taya Kelowna SPCA >


161868


161117


Food art

Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to intricate, colorful, and exciting meals that both look and taste...
Food art (2)
Galleries
Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy
Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160096
161910