Residents are asked to be bear aware across parks in the area

Photo: WildSafeBC File photo

The City of Kelowna is reminding visitors of Knox Mountain Park to stay bear aware when exploring and enjoying the park, especially this long weekend, after bear scat was found in the area.

"It’s not unusual for bear sightings to occur at this time of year and signs are in place to caution residents that bears may be in the area," states the City in a release.

"Park users are encouraged to stay alert and respect bears by anticipating and being prepared for encounters with them."

Follow these tips for staying safe while sharing space with bears:

Don’t travel alone whenever possible

Make noise or carry a bear bell

Keep dogs leashed and on trails

If you spot a bear, reduce potential conflict by staying well away. Bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or cubs.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan sent out a similar advisory on Thursday, noting that with Kokanee salmon spawning and fruit in orchards and vineyards, bears have ventured into the populated valley.

“This is the time of year that bears make their presence known and our field staff and visitors start seeing more signs that bears are around," states RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith in a release.



"As sightings and evidence of their presence increase, we post signs in several of our parks advising that bears may be active in the area.”