The ultra-low fare airline expands domestic service to include Kelowna and Toronto

Photo: Twitter / @flyswoop

Soon you'll be able to swoop from Kelowna to Toronto on a non-stop flight with the ultra-low fare airline Swoop.

On Wednesday, the airline released its winter schedule, unveiling the new markets they'll serve as it begins operations from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Oct. 25.

Swoop's schedule includes the restart of operations at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and the addition of non-stop service to popular sun destinations.

"Travel is beginning to rebound, and we want to help encourage Canadians to reconnect with family and friends or plan that long-awaited vacation," wrote Charles Duncan, President of Swoop on their website.

"With the robust health and safety measures we have put in place on each of our flights, travellers in Toronto will now have more affordable air travel options than ever before."

Highlights of Swoop's winter schedule operating between Oct. 25, 2020 to Apr. 24, 2021: