The ultra-low fare airline expands domestic service to include Kelowna and Toronto

Soon you'll be able to swoop from Kelowna to Toronto on a non-stop flight with the ultra-low fare airline Swoop.
On Wednesday, the airline released its winter schedule, unveiling the new markets they'll serve as it begins operations from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on Oct. 25.
Swoop's schedule includes the restart of operations at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and the addition of non-stop service to popular sun destinations.
"Travel is beginning to rebound, and we want to help encourage Canadians to reconnect with family and friends or plan that long-awaited vacation," wrote Charles Duncan, President of Swoop on their website.
"With the robust health and safety measures we have put in place on each of our flights, travellers in Toronto will now have more affordable air travel options than ever before."
Highlights of Swoop's winter schedule operating between Oct. 25, 2020 to Apr. 24, 2021:
- Toronto and Kelowna will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Toronto and Abbotsford will operate up to 6x weekly, with service every day except Saturday
- Toronto and Edmonton will operate 6x weekly with service every day except Saturday
- Toronto and Halifax will operate daily
- Toronto and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Toronto and Orlando will operate up to 5x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Toronto and Tampa Bay will operate up to 4x weekly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Toronto and Cancun will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Toronto and Montego Bay will operate up to 5x weekly, with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Edmonton and Hamilton will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Edmonton and Abbotsford will operate up to 14x weekly with double daily service.
- Edmonton and Mesa will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Edmonton and Las Vegas will operate up to 4x weekly with service on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday
- Edmonton and Puerto Vallarta will operate 2x weekly, with service on Tuesday and Saturday
- Edmonton and Mazatlán will operate 2x weekly with service on Wednesday and Saturday