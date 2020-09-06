162114
Kelowna  

Okanagan College, UBCO gear up for student orientations amid a pandemic

While most attention has been paid to grade-school students heading back to class, university students also embark on what will be a very different semester for them on Tuesday. 

In the Okanagan, post-secondary institutions are planning orientation days this week to kick off a year where most students will be learning online at home. 

At Okanagan College, students will be invited to visit their local campuses on Tuesday to pick up special welcome bags in the following formats:

  • Penticton students, socially distanced meet-and-greet where they will receive a welcome bag and free T-shirt.
  • Kelowna students, drive-through and walk-through welcome bag pickup featuring free sunglasses.
  • Vernon students, socially distanced meet-and-greet and welcome bag pick up.
  • Salmon Arm students,  program and Prep for Success sessions with the chance to win prizes.

“Okanagan College is about people – our students and employees coming together in a truly supportive community,” said Meri Kim Oliver, Okanagan College’s vice president students.

“As much as COVID-19 has changed how we connect, all OC campuses are committed to developing the best student experience possible. That starts on day one of the new school year, and we hope new and returning students will participate where possible.”

Students who participate in an orientation activity whether that be in-person or online will be entered to win a free fully stocked mini-fridge, compliments of the Okanagan College Alumni Association. Students must pre-register for certain time slots ahead of their campus visits to ensure capacity limits are kept.

At UBC Okanagan, virtual orientations started on Aug. 31 with Jump Start, a five-day program designed to give new students their first look at university life, to meet their professors and to make new friends.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the annual Imagine UBC Pep Rally—a UBC Vancouver tradition since 1997—will be streamed online for the first time. A similar event, called Create Kick-Off, will take place for UBC Okanagan students on the same day. 

“This is a historic moment for UBC,” says Amandeep Breen, senior director of student engagement for the Vice-President, Students.

“This year marks the first time that orientation will be offered entirely online. Shifting to virtual orientation in response to the COVID-19 allows us to ensure the safety of our students while still offering an exciting opportunity for students to connect with one another, faculty and staff, from wherever they are in the world.”

