Kelowna  

UBCO professor explores future of virtual stroke rehabilitation

Future of stroke rehab

A new study from UBC Okanagan has revealed the benefits of virtual stroke rehabilitation programs as they may become part of the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual medical appointments were considered unconventional when the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck, but they may now be paving the way to the future.

Focused on stroke, a recent review paper by co-author Brodie Sakakibara with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management has discovered that virtual appointments also known as telerehabilitation also work.

If someone has a stroke, the patient will be given a therapy program to aid them in regaining loss of motion or skills. This can include speech, memory, strength, balance and endurance. 

While not typically used for disease outbreaks, Sakakibara, who is also a UBCO assistant professor, says remote therapy can work for stroke recovery.

“Telerehabilitation has been promoted as a more efficient means of delivering rehabilitation services to stroke patients while also providing care options to those unable to attend conventional therapy,” says Sakakibara.

“These services can be provided to remote locations through information and communication technologies and can be accessed by patients in their homes.”

Six clinical trials focused on stroke telerehabilitation were launched across Canada through a Heart and Stroke Foundation initiative to learn how effective the programs can be.

Through the trials, people who had suffered a stroke were given interventions ranging between lifestyle coaching, memory, speech skills and physical training.

“Researchers from each of the six trials came together to write a review paper describing their experiences conducting a telerehabilitation study, and to report on the facilitators and barriers to the implementation of telerehab services within a research context,” says Sakakibara.

Going forward, important lessons were learned from each of the trials. Particularly, telerehabilitation's efficacy and cost matches that of traditional in-person management. Sakakibara also says the majority of patients reported satisfaction with the programs when the therapists were trained accordingly and where there was some social interaction.

When it comes to clinicians, they mostly prefer face-to-face interactions but will settle for telerehabilitation when thats not feasible.

Another lesson learned was that because seniors are a main target group for stroke rehabilitation, the technology must be simple and easy to use.

“The older adult of today, in terms of technology comfort and use, is different than the older adult of tomorrow,” says Sakakibara. “While there might be some hesitation of current older adults using technology to receive health and rehab services, the older adult of tomorrow likely is very comfortable using technology. This represents a large opportunity to develop and establish the telehealth/rehabilitation model of care.”

He also notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for telerehabilitation for lots of Canadians, especially ones in remote areas as well as the 70 per cent of stroke victims who can no longer drive.

“Prior to the outbreak, telehealth/rehabilitation was highly recommended in Canadian stroke professional guidelines, but was underused,” he says. “Now in response to COVID-19, the use of telerehabilitation has been accelerated to the forefront. Once these programs are implemented in practice, it’ll be part of the norm, even when the outbreak is over. It is important that we develop and study telerehabilitation programs to ensure the programs are effective and benefit the patients.”

