New dates for Global Sustainable Tourism Summit and World Travel Awards

Photo: LinkedIn File photo: Kelowna winning a World Travel Award in 2018.

Two major international tourism industry events meant to be hosted in Canada for the first time this year have been pushed to 2021.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) was set to host the annual Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Conference and the World Travel Awards (WTA) North America Gala & Ceremony, for the first time in Canada this fall but both events have been rescheduled to 2021.

“Though we were looking forward to welcoming both the GSTC Global Conference and World Travel Awards to the Thompson Okanagan this fall, adapting to current circumstances and ensuring everyone’s health and safety are our top priorities,” said Glenn Mandziuk, President and CEO of TOTA and GSTC Board Director.

“It will truly be a privilege to share our destination and commitment to sustainability with the world when the time is right and I want to thank the TOTA team and both of the management bodies at the GSTC and the WTA for working so hard together to keep these major events in the Region at a future date."

Global Sustainable Tourism Conference will now take place Oct. 3 to 5, 2021 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort

The Thompson Okanagan will welcome over 300 international leaders together with up to 200 local and national delegates specializing in sustainable tourism including destination management and marketing professionals, airlines, travel agents, tour operators, the hospitality sector, and international media.

This conference will also highlight the challenges and critical thinking needed to rebuild tourism worldwide.

North America Awards Gala & Winner's Ceremony of the World Travel Awards is set for October 2021, no specific date at this time at Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon.

Previous host cities include New York, Montego Bay, Orlando, as well as Turks & Caicos, the Bahamas, and Antigua.