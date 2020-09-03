Prolific offender will remain behind bars until his October trial

Photo: Sean Thomas John Aronson was seriously injured in a crash last September.

The man who allegedly fled from police, causing a serious crash on Highway 97, on the very same day he was released from jail, will remain behind bars while he awaits his trial.

On Sept. 23, 2019, John Aronson was involved in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97, just west of the Westside Road turnoff. He was seriously injured in the crash, fracturing his skull and breaking his arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle.

But just hours before, Aronson had been released from custody, after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served for a January 2019 incident near Orchard Park Mall, where he was shot twice by police.

Aronson has been in custody since his arrest in September, facing five charges from the serious crash. While he was denied bail back in April, he appeared in Kelowna court Wednesday morning by video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre for a detention review hearing. Aronson appeared in a wheelchair, but he was able to stand briefly for the judge.

While the contents of the hearing are protected under a publication ban, Judge Steven Wilson ruled Aronson will remain in custody until his three-day rial in October.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Canada reaffirmed that those in custody awaiting trial are entitled to a review of their pre-trial incarceration after 90 days.

Aronson is no stranger to the Canada's criminal justice system. The high-profile takedown at the Orchard Park Mall parking lot started from a road rage incident the day before, when Aronson pepper sprayed another driver.

While he faced 22 charges from that incident, the Crown agreed to a plea deal, and he was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to six charges.

Despite being prohibited from driving, an RCMP officer spotted Aronson behind the wheel the very same day he was released, driving west on Highway 97 over the William R. Bennett bridge. When the officer attempted to pull Aronson over, he sped away, before crossing the highway's centre line and hitting an oncoming truck.

The officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Independent Investigation Office.

Aronson has been involved in two other “high-risk takedowns” in recent years, in connection with a violent break and enter in West Kelowna in 2017.

After his first arrest on those charges, he was released on bail, but he quickly stopped attending court. Police found him and arrested him again in April 2018.

The Crown ended up dropping Aronson's seven charges from the 2017 break and enter in November 2018, after the prosecutor determined “the charge assessment standard was no longer met.”

Aronson's adult record dates back to 2006 in Kelowna, when the then 18-year-old was jailed for 30 days for obstructing an officer and escaping from custody, but he has racked up many charges since then, with sentences ranging from probation to 60 days in jail.