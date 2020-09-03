157346
Kelowna  

Students at three Central Okanagan high schools will not have busing available when they are required to attend class for a half day

Noon busing not for all

Students at three Central Okanagan high schools have two choices on days they are only required to be in class until noon.

Find an alternate way home, or return to the classroom and sit through the lessons they received the day before.

As part of the district's return to school plan, students at all five secondary schools will alternate between full days and half days in class.

However, the district is only providing busing to those students at Kelowna Secondary and Mount Boucherie. There will be no noon buses available for students at OKM, Rutland Senior or George Elliot.

SD23 secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman confirmed to Castanet the busing plan, but says students will not be left "high and dry."

"The high schools will be accommodating the students within the school for the afternoon, so the student will actually be receiving 100 per cent instruction instead of the 75 per cent," said Stierman.

"They will be accommodated in the school until the bus picks them up. There is no expectation that parents find an alternate ride for students."

So, why is noon hour busing available only at KSS and Boucherie and not all five schools?

Stierman says it comes down to budget, logistics and availability of drivers.

He says the cost estimate for providing the extra service for the two schools is estimated to come in an about $350,000, on top of what the district is already paying for busing.

"The reason those schools were chosen is the numbers were high enough that those students would not be able to be accommodated in their schools.

"There also is the fact that at the other three high schools, the routes have a lot more inter-dependencies with our middle school bus service, so it created a logistical problem to be able to offer noon hour service at those schools."

Stierman also says there were not enough drivers available to serve all five schools.

A number of parents and Parent Advisory Councils have taken issue plan, concerned with how they are going to get their children home safely after school.

One OKM parent told Castanet she's disappointed the district did not communicate how the students would be accommodated if they couldn't find an alternate way home.

She says she has concerns kids won't be properly engaged sitting through a class and lesson a second time.

There are also concerns, left to their own devices, how students will get home if they choose not to stay in class.

