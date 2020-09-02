Kelowna man's freshly restored '65 Impala stolen overnight

Photo: Dean Schnell

After putting years of blood, sweat and tears — and money — into his 1965 Chevrolet Impala, a Kelowna man had his car stolen early Wednesday morning.

Dean Schnell's close friend passed away seven years ago, leaving him the classic convertible. Schnell has been restoring the car ever since.

“It was just getting to the point where it was all nice and drive-able,” he says. “It was all restored and everything.”

Schnell had recently listed the car for sale, but he took it to Forman Automotive Tuesday afternoon to have the leaking transmission fixed — the very last thing the car needed. But sometime during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Schnell says the car was stolen from the shop on Enterprise Way.

At about 7 a.m., Schnell's friend spotted the unique car on Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, driving at a “high rate of speed,” with another truck following close behind.

Schnell's late friend had the car for about 15 years, and Schnell says the theft has been a bit of a gut punch, having just finished the restoration.

The Kelowna RCMP have been notified of the theft, and Schnell says he's driving all over the city Wednesday, hoping to spot the very unique vehicle.

“I've maybe seen one like it in my lifetime, it stands out,” he says.

Anyone who spots the dark teal 1965 Chevrolet Impala convertible, with licence plate JA842V, should phone the police.