Kelowna man's freshly restored '65 Impala found by police

Photo: Dean Schnell

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

After a stressful day, a Kelowna man got the news he was hoping for Wednesday afternoon.

Dean Schnell's 1965 Chevrolet Impala convertible was stolen from a local auto shop in the early morning hours of Wednesday. But at about 3:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP called him and said they'd found the classic car in the McCurdy Bowling Centre's parking lot.

Schnell says the backseat of his car was full of sleeping bags, and other things, including "a couple bongs."

"The cop asked me, 'Is any of that stuff in the back seat yours?' And I said, 'Well no, not at all man. It was all clean and pristine," Schnell said.

"But the police are on it and they're going to go fingerprint the car and everything's well.”

Schnell's close friend left the car to him after he died about seven years ago, and Schnell has been working to restore it over the past five years. He had taken it into a shop to get its leaky transmission fixed Tuesday – the last thing it needed – when it was stolen overnight.

Schnell credits social media, and Castanet, for helping to get the word out about the theft.

"Because they probably see it on the news and they knew they had to get rid of it," he said, adding that it's a one-of-a-kind car.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

After putting years of blood, sweat and tears — and money — into his 1965 Chevrolet Impala, a Kelowna man had his car stolen early Wednesday morning.

Dean Schnell's close friend passed away seven years ago, leaving him the classic convertible. Schnell has been restoring the car ever since.

“It was just getting to the point where it was all nice and drive-able,” he says. “It was all restored and everything.”

Schnell had recently listed the car for sale, but he took it to Forman Automotive Tuesday afternoon to have the leaking transmission fixed — the very last thing the car needed. But sometime during the early hours of Wednesday morning, Schnell says the car was stolen from the shop on Enterprise Way.

At about 7 a.m., Schnell's friend spotted the unique car on Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, driving at a “high rate of speed,” with another truck following close behind.

Schnell's late friend had the car for about 15 years, and Schnell says the theft has been a bit of a gut punch, having just finished the restoration.

The Kelowna RCMP have been notified of the theft, and Schnell says he's driving all over the city Wednesday, hoping to spot the very unique vehicle.

“I've maybe seen one like it in my lifetime, it stands out,” he says.

Anyone who spots the dark teal 1965 Chevrolet Impala convertible, with licence plate JA842V, should phone the police.