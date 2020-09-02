Regional district spending $300,000 for several park upgrades

Photo: Google Maps

The Regional District of Central Okanagan will spend the next few months making upgrades to several regional parks.

These include construction of three new picnic shelters, and replacement of the playground at Bertram Creek Regional Park.

According to the RDCO, construction is expected to begin on a new picnic shelter at Westshore Estates Community Park beginning Sept. 8.

Once that work is complete, crews will remove, and replace picnic shelters at Traders Cove and Raymer Bay regional parks.

Replacement of the playground structure at Bertram Creek is slated to begin Sept. 14.

Overall cost of the projects is slightly more than $300,000.

The Westshore shelter is being funded through the Canada-B.C. Gas Tax program.