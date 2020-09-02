162114
Kelowna  

Pent-up demand leads to more home sales in Okanagan/Shuswap

Housing market remains hot

People are busy snapping up homes in the Okanagan and Shuswap now that the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic are over.

Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board released its August numbers on Wednesday, and the number of sales compared to last year at this time was up a whopping 43%.

“We are still seeing high sales activity despite the lack of inventory,” OMREB President Kim Heizmann said in a press release. “We are at a stage where inventory is struggling to catch-up to the demand, especially in the single-family category—the most desired type of property post-quarantine.”

OMREB, which represents more than 1,300 Realtors between Peachland and Revelstoke, found new residential listings decreased 17% from July but was on par with August 2019. The number of active listings, however, is down 18% lower compared to the same month last year.

The benchmark price, which represents a dwelling with “typical attributes” to those traded in the area, was up across the board when it came to single-family homes. The cost was $692,800 in Central Okanagan, $506,900 in North Okanagan and $458,900 in Shuswap/Revelstoke. Those figures represented increases of between 5% and 6% from July.

Townhouse and condominium/apartment benchmark prices jumped in all three OMREB regions as well.

