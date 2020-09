Photo: Ross Shipley

RCMP have closed a road in East Kelowna and appear to be canvassing the area for evidence.

Residents tell Castanet that police have closed Rose Road between Pooley and McCulloch roads. It is in the same neighbourhood that RCMP say a fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, but it is not yet known if Wednesday’s road closure is related to the homicide investigation.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.