Man attempts to steal security camera from home after trying to enter vehicles

Creepers caught on camera

A Kelowna woman is sharing her story after a man tried stealing a security camera from her home early Wednesday.

Just before 5 a.m., a man and woman were caught on camera in front of the Lower Mission area home on Wintergreen Drive before attempting to rip the camera from the home's soffits. Before that, the man is seen trying to enter both locked vehicles in the driveway. 

The security camera stopped recording as the man attempted to pull it off the home.

Candice, who wishes to not share her last name, says her husband woke up after the security camera notified their phones. He walked to the window to see the pair out front, which prompted them to run away.

"The female saw my husband in the window and alerted the guy. They ran off around the corner. My husband jumped in his truck and caught the female about a block away while on the phone with police," says Candice.

"[He] caught up to them... (the) guy ran off through yards."

The woman, who allegedly couldn't speak English, stood and waited for police before being arrested.

"Police responded within minutes with several cars, but couldn’t locate the male," says Candice.

"She said she didn’t speak English. Lucky for her, a police officer who responded spoke French."

Candice says she has been living in the neighbourhood for two years, and this marks her fourth incident with crime. 

"We haven’t had issues with creepers since January. This was by far the most brazen, damaging property. I lived in Southeast Kelowna before this, and same thing. Cameras make us feel much safer, knowing when people are creeping on your property," she says.

"I think everyone is really doing their part at the community levels, from public, police, community support, City of Kelowna. Nothing seems to be helping solve the core of the issues related to thieves."

