Kelowna  

Suspected impaired driver crashes on Hwy 33 in Kelowna

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a 19-year old man after he crashed his vehicle near Highway 33 and Hollywood Road Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 7:45 a.m.

According to police, the man failed to negotiate a turn into the driveway at a gas station at the intersection, colliding with the curb.

RCMP on the scene suspected the driver was impaired, and placed him under arrest.

A drug recognition expert was called to conduct a drug influence evaluation.

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

There's a large police presence at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road in Kelowna.

Witnesses say as many as half a dozen RCMP vehicles converged on a white sedan seen stopped at the former Esso gas station.

The vehicle was seen with obvious damage to the front end.

Police were apparently interacting with the driver of the vehicle.

No word as to the reason for the police presence.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for comment.

