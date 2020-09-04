157346
Kelowna  

Okanagan artist Dan Thiessen produces new song in collaboration with top musicians

Okanagan artists bring hope

- | Story: 309543

Okanagan artist Dan Thiessen is back with another single, We Will Get Through This, dedicated to encouraging people through seasons of crisis.

What started as a couple of songs in the studio with fellow musician Bernie Roy soon morphed into a 15-song collection he has named the Kindness Project. 

"I didn't want to write it specifically COVID-related, but it's fairly COVID-related. It's about getting through this crisis and I did want to dedicate it to Bonnie Henry because of her steady, level-headed leadership. Living in B.C., it's really the best place in North America to live during this COVID crisis.

"It's just about spreading kindness, you know. Fifteen songs about being good to each other."

Many Okanagan artists contributed to the project recorded at the Buddy and Friend studio in West Kelowna, including Norm Strauss, Graham Ord, Gary Smyth, Dylan Ranney, D'Arcy Booth and Barb McQuary. 

"What these guys did, when I asked them to just play lead on the song or play an instrument on the song, they didn't just do one track. They sent me three tracks of different variations. They put a lot of work into it and I really, really appreciate it." 

Thiessen, who was born in Kelowna and moved back to his hometown about 10 years ago, says his desire right now is to be an encouraging voice during the COVID-19 crisis. 

"I've done a lot of counselling in my life and I always refer to things that people are going through as a season. Seasons end. This is going to end at some point, and we're going to get past this, and we're going to reflect on it. It's not going to last forever.

"There's lots of negative voices out in the world today. I just want to be a positive voice in the world and encourage people."

He's been singing for more than 40 years, but says it's never been about chasing fame.

Thiessen simply wants as many people as possible to grasp the meaning behind the song. 

"I'm all about the message. I've always been, since I started when I was 17. It's never been about fame for me, even though I've travelled all over North America and sung on national television and all the rest, it's never been about that for me. It's about the message.

All 15 songs of the Kindness Project will be made available mid-September, and can be downloaded for free on Thiessen's website. He's even including the chord charts, for musicians who want to follow along.

To visit Thiessen's website, click here

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154547
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4235637
424 Conklin Ave
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details
157941


161951


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >


161868


160972


TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon even better.
TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Cox planning to wear pajamas to virtual Emmys
Showbiz
Succession star Brian Cox is planning to wear pajamas to this...
Dog helps teach little brother how to sit
Must Watch
This puppy doesn’t know “sit” yet, but his...
Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game
Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162346
161715