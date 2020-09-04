Okanagan artist Dan Thiessen produces new song in collaboration with top musicians

Okanagan artist Dan Thiessen is back with another single, We Will Get Through This, dedicated to encouraging people through seasons of crisis.

What started as a couple of songs in the studio with fellow musician Bernie Roy soon morphed into a 15-song collection he has named the Kindness Project.

"I didn't want to write it specifically COVID-related, but it's fairly COVID-related. It's about getting through this crisis and I did want to dedicate it to Bonnie Henry because of her steady, level-headed leadership. Living in B.C., it's really the best place in North America to live during this COVID crisis.

"It's just about spreading kindness, you know. Fifteen songs about being good to each other."

Many Okanagan artists contributed to the project recorded at the Buddy and Friend studio in West Kelowna, including Norm Strauss, Graham Ord, Gary Smyth, Dylan Ranney, D'Arcy Booth and Barb McQuary.

"What these guys did, when I asked them to just play lead on the song or play an instrument on the song, they didn't just do one track. They sent me three tracks of different variations. They put a lot of work into it and I really, really appreciate it."

Thiessen, who was born in Kelowna and moved back to his hometown about 10 years ago, says his desire right now is to be an encouraging voice during the COVID-19 crisis.

"I've done a lot of counselling in my life and I always refer to things that people are going through as a season. Seasons end. This is going to end at some point, and we're going to get past this, and we're going to reflect on it. It's not going to last forever.

"There's lots of negative voices out in the world today. I just want to be a positive voice in the world and encourage people."

He's been singing for more than 40 years, but says it's never been about chasing fame.

Thiessen simply wants as many people as possible to grasp the meaning behind the song.

"I'm all about the message. I've always been, since I started when I was 17. It's never been about fame for me, even though I've travelled all over North America and sung on national television and all the rest, it's never been about that for me. It's about the message.

All 15 songs of the Kindness Project will be made available mid-September, and can be downloaded for free on Thiessen's website. He's even including the chord charts, for musicians who want to follow along.

