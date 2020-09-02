Restaurants say Bernard Ave. closure has been successful

As we near the end of summer, we’re also nearing the end of the temporary Bernard Avenue closure, which will have its final full day on Monday, September 7.

Local restaurants like Antico Pizza Napoletana and Jacks Pizza & Liquor believe the closure has done its job to help enhance capacity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as providing an outdoor option for summer dining.

"I know that my customers really loved it," says Antico owner Miranda Katsabanis. "Every single one of them would actually just tell us how happy they were about it."

Katsabanis says the lack of road noise has made dining out a much more enjoyable, quieter experience for many customers, and also allows kids to play safely in the area.

It's also been a resounding success at Jacks Pizza & Liquor, where general manager Brian Atkinson has a few ideas that could improve future versions of the initiative.

"I think a lot of people really really enjoyed being out on the patios, I mean it’s absolutely stunning. From a business stand point really really solid ... the community patrols did a really good job, the police did a really good job, just maintaining the atmosphere.

"If the City was looking at doing this annually, I think a big thing is allowing businesses to build temporary structures ... it’s tough to translate your restaurant inside or your space inside to a space outside, especially with the limitations that they gave us, but all things considered I think it was a big success."

He's keen to build a separate outdoor bar, to give guests a different experience and ensure they still experience the Jacks Pizza & Liquor "vibe," even if that's a little different to what the indoor space feels like.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley says he’s loved the temporary change to the downtown space, and would be pleased to do it again with some adjustments.

He says high traffic counts, particularly at the bottom end of Bernard Ave., serve as a good indicator that residents have also enjoyed the space.

"I think it’s been great. It’s been pretty fantastic to be able to walk right up the middle of Bernard and not be worried about cars and that kind of thing. It’s been really great to see all the patios that have been full with people or half full with people. Everybody’s gotten outside to take advantage of the patio extension program.

"We’re not sure if four blocks is really necessary at this particular juncture. But it may be two blocks, it could be three, could be one."

Pedestrian counts further up Bernard Ave. will be looked at in the weeks to come, as well as results from a members survey going out to all Association businesses downtown in September.

Whether it happens again in the future will be a decision for the City of Kelowna, says Burley.