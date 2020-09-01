Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of fire inside a kitchen

Photo: Laura Brookes

Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a fire inside a kitchen on Richter Street Sunday night.

Four engines responded to the incident, and upon arrival found a significant amount of smoke in the kitchen area of the home, but minimal flames.



The call came in at about 8:45pm.



Both lanes of Richter Street in the 2700 block near Rose Ave. were temporarily closed to motorists and reopened shortly afterwards.



No residents were harmed and the rest of the house remained unaffected.