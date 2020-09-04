157346
Kelowna  

Super Shopper Club aims to help local brick-and-mortar business

Shopper Club favours locals

The massive e-commerce companies have been raking in the big bucks for a quite a while, but especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to keep some of those dollars in the Okanagan, two local entrepreneurs have created a company that turns the attention to local businesses.

JC Rathwell, who has been in the Kelowna tourism and travel industry for 20 years, created Super Shopper Club earlier this year. It is an e-commerce website of its own that allows Okanagan residents to search for local products and services. Jim Belshaw, the former owner of Roy’s Shoes, is the other half of the enterprise, as it’s his courier company that will deliver the goods ordered online.

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

