Kelowna BC SPCA says more people are adopting pets permanently

While many of us may be feeling cooped up throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, thats the harsh reality for animals in shelters, but luckily, animals at the Kelowna BC SPCA are finding their forever homes very quickly.

"One of the biggest changes we've seen in the pandemic is that we are seeing fewer animals in the shelter, but our adoptions are through the roof," says Kelowna BC SPCA branch manager Sean Hogan, adding the supply isn't matching the demand when it comes to adoptions.

"It's a good problem to have but we are encouraging the public to continue to visit our website and keep applying for animals that they see come up. We do want to continue to get them homes as quickly as possible."

And with the pandemic stretching into its sixth month, there are public concerns over whether or not people are adopting animals short term, only out of convenience from working from home for a certain period of time. This however has not been the case at the Kelowna BC SPCA.

"We've actually found the opposite to be true where more people are working from home and they probably weren't able to adopt in the past. They're coming forward and their asking for opportunities to adopt now because they do have the time," says Horgan.

The uncertainty of the pandemic has also increased the shelter's emergency animal boarding services.

"On a weekly basis, I'm seeing requests come in. These are folks that maybe they're being evicted, maybe they're without a job and income. More commonly its folks that are leaving domestic violence situations which has been on the rise," says Horgan.

While the shelter isn't accepting new volunteers, the public can still help out by donating unopened pet food to the Animal Food Bank at the outside of the BC SPCA.

"Please consider a donation as well. We are a charity, we rely on the donations from people like you, businesses like you to help us stay doing the good work we're doing," he says.