School District 23 has made changes to busing protocol to comply with COVID-19 guidelines

New look for busing

Everything about school life will be dramatically different for students when they return to the classroom next week.

That includes how many of the more than 23,000 students within School District 23 get to, and from school.

According to the district's transportation plan, while volumes and capacities on each bus will remain as they were last school year, strict safety measures have been put in place to adhere with guidelines outlined by the provincial health officer.

They include:

  • Requirement for parents to assess their children and household for illness on a daily basis.
  • Mandatory handwashing prior to entering the bus at home or school and required use of hand sanitizer for driver and students.
  • Driver is provided a cloth mask and face shield.
  • Loading and unloading procedures to minimize contacts between students.
  • Assigned seating for students, including having students sit with members of their household, where possible, and maintenance of an updated passenger manifest.
  • Mandatory mask usage for middle and secondary students unless they cannot tolerate it. Voluntary use of masks for elementary students.
  • Daily cleaning including sanitization of touch points between bus runs.

The district says its 67 routes will transport more than 5,600 students to and from school each day.

Some routes have been restructured to accommodate noon-hour busing of secondary students.

