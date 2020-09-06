Civic closures for Labour Day holiday long-weekend

Photo: Contributed

City Hall will be closed on Monday for Labour Day long weekend.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will also be closed holiday and all other City-owned recreation and cultural facilities remain closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. throughout the weekend. A reminder, they're only accepting non-cash payments to help ensure the safety of staff and customers.

OgoGrow and GlenGrow are available for pickup at the Glenmore Landfill or the Commonage Road Compost Facility until 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Monday, however the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outdoor wood burning is not permitted on any public or private property within city limits, including campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, chimeneas and any other wood-burning appliances. Propane, natural gas and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted.

While not all city services are offered online, residents and business owners can do things such as view utility bills, apply for various permits, register a bylaw infraction, report graffiti, and more.