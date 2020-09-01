Summer temperatures continue into the Labour Day long-weekend

Sarita Patel

Meteorologist may consider September 1 as the official start of fall, but the weather looks like it will be holding onto those summer temperatures.

According to Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada, the warm weather across the Thompson-Okanagan looks to be staying for the upcoming long-weekend.

“We’re getting into a really hot pattern coming up that’s not really typical for September - a big ridge of high pressure is building over B.C. for the long-weekend so looking like we’ll get temperatures in the low 30s.”

He says looking from September through November the temperatures will remain seasonally warm.

“There’s a very high likelihood that the southwest interior, where we live, is going to be warmer than average. At least it’s going to start out that way.”

For the month of August most of the Thompson-Okanagan was warmer than average.

“We’re anywhere from right on average to maybe about 1.8 degrees above average in Vernon - they were the hot spot actually in August.”

August was also much drier than normal.

“We’re looking at about one-third of the average rainfall in the Okanagan and about just about 45 per cent in the Kamloops area,” adds Lundquist.

Looking at the entire summer, things were somewhat different with Kamloops registering average temperatures about a degree below normal and 79 millimetres of rain, below the typical 93 mm.

“In the Okanagan, Kelowna was a little warmer than average at about 0.6 of a degree above average … in Vernon it was almost dead-on average for the summer for temperatures... and precipitation was three-quarters of average - we had 101 millimetres versus 132.”

Temperatures in Penticton over the summer were 0.6 degrees below average.