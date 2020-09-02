University students look into Charles Horvath disappearance

Photo: Facebook

Published reports in various British newspapers say students at three universities in the country will look into the disappearance of Charles Horvath.

Horvath, who was officially declared dead last month, was backpacking in Canada in 1989. He had been staying at Tiny Town Tent and RV Park on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna when he went missing May 26 of that year.

According to the reports, students with backgrounds in criminology, law, forensic science, police sciences and forensic computing will work with a retired homicide investigator as part of a "cold case review unit."

Investigators say the students will pour over files, statements and any other information collected by his mother, Denise Horvath-Allan over the years.

“They will review the search strategies to check for any gaps and seek expert advice from a wide range of specialists, including geographic profiling and forensic archaeology," said retired investigator Dave Grimstead.

Horvath-Allan made more than a dozen trips to Kelowna over the years looking for information into her son's disappearance.

During one of those trips, notes left for her indicated Charles had been killed at a party and his body dumped in Okanagan Lake near the old floating bridge.

An extensive search uncovered a body, but it turned out to be a man in his 60s who had taken his own life.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and privileged that they are taking on my Charles' case, I hope it will provide me with answers on the fate of my son," Horvath-Allan told The Daily Mail.

"To not know has been cruel, it has been the worst part. I will search for my young son until the day I die."

Horvath-Allan also stated he has received little help from Canadian or British police "despite her many pleas."