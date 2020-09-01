162114
Kelowna  

Police reveal identity of victim in Sunday's fatal shooting

The Kelowna RCMP has revealed the identity of the victim of Sunday’s homicide. 

Kelowna resident Cory Allan Patterson, 34, was found dead inside a vehicle at Kelowna General Hospital that had pulled up to the emergency department with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The driver of the vehicle, also a 34-year-old Kelowna man, is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. 

RCMP say they are releasing the identity of Patterson in order to advance the investigation, which has now been taken over by the serious crime unit.

Police say the shooting happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna. It is believed the shooter then fled the area in a light-coloured passenger vehicle. Evidence was found in the McCulloch Road area to confirm that the shooting happened there.   

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

No further information is being released. RCMP have already said they have found no link between Sunday's fatal shooting and one earlier in the week at the Ramada Hotel.

