Kelowna  

US citizen files lawsuit against KGH, claiming he was denied treatment due to his lack of health insurance

American man sues KGH

An American man is taking Interior Health to court after he claims he wasn't provided adequate care at Kelowna General Hospital in 2018, because he lacked health insurance.

Victor Shartzer was involved in a motorcycle crash near Christina Lake on July 1, 2018, sustaining serious injuries, before he was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital to receive care for a blood clot in his upper right leg.

He was put on blood thinners for the clot, but Shartzer's suit, filed in Vancouver's BC Supreme Court last week, alleges doctors at KGH refused to continue diagnostic tests on him to monitor the impact of the blood thinners, “due to expense.”

Later in August, Shartzer says he was told he would not have access to the hospital's brain injury team either, because he was not a Canadian citizen.

Shartzer claims this contributed to him suffering a "traumatic seizure and hemorrhage" on Aug. 26, 2018, resulting in an “acute subdural hematoma” on his brain. He claims the injury brain injury was caused “by the extended use of blood thinning agents coupled with the defendants denial to follow up with further diagnostic tests.”

Following the seizure, Sharzter claims another doctor recognized the blood thinners had been causing damage, and discontinued their use, but the doctor then told Shartzer's wife he was now at risk of death. The traumatic brain injury has left Shartzer with decreased cognitive function.

In addition to IH, Shartzer has also named several KGH doctors as defendants in the suit. 

“The actions and or absence of actions of the defendant as outlined has caused a right-side subdural hematoma, significant delay and absence of recovery from his traumatic brain injury, extensive and generalized left body weakness, spasm, decreased coordination, decreased cognitive function, pain and suffering, employment disability, emotional suffering, decreased resistance to further disease, increased care requirements and costs, and reduced life expectancy,” Shartzer's suit states.

In October 2018, Shartzer was transferred to Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks to work on his physiotherapy, but according to a GoFundMe page which raised close to $15,000, his wife was working to get him moved to Washington State last summer.

“They are and have refused him much needed therapies in Canada,” wrote Linda Sterling “Time is of the essence if he is to recover his abilities and not be permanently in the disabled state he is now.

“Love him so! Please continue to help me get my soulmate back.”

While Interior Health wouldn't respond to the particular incident, IH's Susan Duncan says in general, if someone enters an emergency department in the IH region without health insurance, they're asked to pay an emergency department fee of about $750.

“If they can’t pay the ED fee they are still admitted or treated,” Duncan said. “Whether they have insurance or not, they aren’t invoiced for their care until after they have already received treatment.”

IH has yet to file a response to the notice of civil claim. None of the allegations has been proven in court.

