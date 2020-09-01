161795
Kelowna  

Kerkhoff Construction buys 24 acre Central Mobile Park

Mobile park sold for $15M

- | Story: 309486

Developer Kerkhoff Construction has completed purchase of the 24.4-acre Central Mobile Park in the Lower Mission.

The price tag, $15 million.

Company president and CEO Leonard Kerkhoff hopes to one day to create a signature development on the site, similar to the One Water Street development.

While sale of the Casorso Road property officially closed Monday, Kerkhoff says development will take several years.

"Twenty-four acres is a large site. It's not going to happen in three, four or five years," Kerkhoff told Castanet News.

"Our intention is to develop a multi-phase plan for the site. It's going to take extensive planning and approval processes.

"We are just initiating all of the concept design processes. We do want to consult with all of the stakeholders involved, including the city and the tenants to really optimize the layout for the benefit of all parties."

Kerkhoff says he's not ready yet to discuss specifics such as building design, site layout or the number of homes involved.

Those, he says, will be unveiled through the development process.

As for the 132 tenants living in the park, Kerkhoff says the company will be in contact with each of them over the coming months, stressing again, nothing is going to happen quickly in terms of development.

"We want to work together with the tenants to maximize the potential of the site while addressing their individual concerns as best as we can.

"Our intention is not to simply force them out based on the 12-month notice permitted by provincial law following approval from the city. We don't work that way. Our intention is to be as fair and reasonable as possible with all of the tenants, and work together with them."

He adds they hope to be able to provide something that will allow some to stay within the new development.

"This is a 55-plus park, and a lot of seniors in the development may suit a care facility or long-term independent living type product," says Kerkhoff.

"Over the coming months, we are going to be developing a master plan, looking at different uses, and how we can incorporate the people in the park in the development."

