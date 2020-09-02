AIM Roads received 24 non-compliance reports since taking over South Okanagan and Okanagan/Shuswap road contracts one year ago

Photo: AIM Roads

After taking over the road maintenance contract for the South Okanagan and Okanagan/Shuswap regions in May 2019, AIM Roads racked up 24 non-compliance reports.

The Spanish company was awarded the 10-year contract for the two regions by the Ministry of Transportation, at a price of $17.7 million for the South Okanagan and $17.1 million for the Okanagan/Shuswap.

Previously, Argo Road Maintenance was responsible for the South Okanagan while JPW Road and Bridge Inc. cleared the roads in the Okanagan/Shuswap.

Ten of the non-compliance reports issued to AIM Roads were during the winter months, from December 2019 through to early February 2020, according to documents released to Castanet via a Freedom of Information request. These instances included issues with snow removal across the Okanagan and potholes in the North Okanagan.

After a summer 2019 audit, the Ministry said AIM Roads had “systemic issues that are causing the trend of systemic non-compliance,” but in an emailed response to Castanet, the Ministry's Danielle Pope says “AIM Roads has identified and made numerous improvements to their operations in an effort to reduce instances of non-compliance.”

Pope says the Ministry has recently made changes to its contractor assessment program, so its tough to compare the recent number of non-compliance reports to years past. Additionally, different years carry different challenges due to snowfall, flooding, fires and other factors.

But Argo Road Maintenance were given two non-compliance reports, from May 2017 to May 2018, and May 2018 to May 2019, for their work in the South Okanagan. Meanwhile, JPW Road and Bridge Inc. were handed 17 non-compliance reports from May 2017 to May 2018, and 12 from May 2018 to May 2019 for its work in the Okanagan/Shuswap.

From May 2019 to August 2020, AIM Roads received eight reports for its work in the South Okanagan and 16 for the Okanagan/Shuswap region.

In one non-compliance report from Jan. 15, the Ministry of Transportation said “high-severity potholes” had been present on North Okanagan roads for more than a week, and response times had been “extremely overdue.”

“These potholes present serious safety issues for the travelling public, and they have already caused damage to countless vehicles,” the Ministry said.

The motoring public had also took notice of the road quality.

Another seven of the winter's non-compliance reports involved slow snow clearing across the Okanagan, including in Cherryville, Princeton, near Silver Star, Princeton, south of Salmon Arm and around Keremeos.

After a number of heavy snow storms across the Valley, the contractor took some flack this past winter from motorists who had similar concerns. In mid-January, AIM Roads reported they'd been receiving verbal abuse from disgruntled motorists.

Despite these instances of non-compliance, the ministry says: “AIM Roads is generally meeting our maintenance specifications.”

“AIM Roads has identified and made numerous improvements to their operations that should reduce instances of non-compliance going forward,” Pope said.

AIM Roads did not respond to request for comment.