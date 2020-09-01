161795
Kelowna  

City lifts water restrictions in southeast Kelowna

Water restrictions lifted

The City of Kelowna has announced water restrictions in southeast Kelowna have been eased from stage two to stage one.

The restriction in place for southeast Kelowna, Crawford and Hall Road has now been lifted to normal year-round watering restrictions. This means irrigation can occur up to three times per week, putting all City of Kelowna water utility customers on normal irrigation schedules.

“We appreciate the conservation efforts of residents in this area as we return to our normal watering restriction schedule,” says Andy Weremy, water operations manager. 

“As irrigation demand increased with higher temperatures over the peak of summer, the restrictions in southeast Kelowna were a necessary measure during this transition year to ensure the system expansion had adequate water for domestic consumption, sanitation and firefighting.”  

The City of Kelowna is reminding residents that properties with an odd number address can water their yards and lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No properties can water on Mondays.

Residents are asked to follow designated times and days while avoiding excessive watering, even on designated days. 

“The expansion of potable water into southeast Kelowna has been a massive undertaking and completed in a very short period of time,” says Alan Newcombe, divisional director of infrastructure.

“Commissioning the new system at the start of the peak irrigation season has been a challenge and resulted in an unanticipated negative impact to many of our customers. Staff will report to council this fall with a project review to identify lessons learned and any resiliency issues that need to be addressed before the 2021 irrigation season.”  

