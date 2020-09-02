Voyager RV Centre reaches goal by donating more than $100,000 to charities

Photo: Contributed

Staff at the Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country are celebrating after their 35th Voyager Cares initiative raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

The campaign kicked off at the beginning of 2019 but hit a delay when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. However the final donation of $14,385 was recently presented to the new Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

“After we went through the closure with COVID, we knew now more than ever we needed to come back and not only complete our goal, but continue to support the community that has so generously supported us now for 36 years,” says Voyager RV vice president Jason Friesen.

Opened in January, the Child Advocacy Centre aims to provide a centre of leadership with a focus on child abuse services, research, training and education. As a result of the pandemic, events have been cancelled so the centre relies heavily on community donations.

“What we have built is an interdisciplinary response to child abuse and neglect. It changes everything to have a place that was built for children. This is a big change for kids. We’ve built a space where they feel safe and important and we can’t do it without donations like this,” says Child Advocacy Centre executive director Ginny Becker.

“To see an organization that imbeds this type of giving into their culture is extraordinary, and know the work you’ve done here puts you by our side every day when the door opens and a child walks through.”

Throughout the Voyager campaign, staff were committed to making a donation for every RV sold. The latest donation which was generated through the month of July set a record high for the company's monthly sales.

“We were thrilled with the amount of the final donation,” says Friesen “It was an excellent way to wrap up the campaign and to celebrate and thank the Voyager staff who have worked so hard to help us achieve our goal.”

The Child Advocacy Centre cheque presentation marked the eighth donation as part of this year's campaign, reaching a total of $103,635. In addition to the Child Advocacy Centre, the campaign has supported the Central Okanagan Food Bank, BC Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer's Society of BC, BC Cancer Foundation, Mamas for Mamas, ALS Society of BC and Kelowna Women's Shelter in the past year and a half.

“It’s been an amazing year, having the opportunity to support our community in this way. We knew when we started this was a lofty goal, but we knew with the support of the Voyager team and our loyal customer base, it was something we could achieve. Through all the ups and downs of especially the past six months it’s just so rewarding to see the final total and eclipse the $100,000 mark,” says Friesen.

To learn more about the Voyager Cares campaign, contact Voyager RV vice president Jason Friesen at 250-766-4607 or [email protected]