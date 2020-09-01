161795
162272
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna seeking members for its Cultural Grant Panel

For the love of culture

- | Story: 309475

The City of Kelowna is looking for residents to be a part of the Cultural Grant Panel, which supports cultural development in the community.

"Kelowna residents with a keen interest in arts, culture and heritage can apply now to serve on a Cultural Grant Panel to adjudicate funding applications from local non-profits and provide recommendations to the City of Kelowna on the distribution of cultural grants," states the city in a news release. 

The Panel provides funding review and recommendations in two main programs: General Operating and Project Grants.

Panel members will work together ensuring that funds are distributed to community groups who are meeting the needs of the community and working to advance the objectives of the City’s 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

Panellists may also be occasionally invited to participate in adjudicating other funding programs.

Interested residents can submit an application online by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4254501
2090 Chilcotin Cres.
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
159586


159169


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Milo
Milo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161324


Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps

Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...
Postman Pat doing his rounds
Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162347
162216