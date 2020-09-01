City of Kelowna seeking members for its Cultural Grant Panel

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is looking for residents to be a part of the Cultural Grant Panel, which supports cultural development in the community.

"Kelowna residents with a keen interest in arts, culture and heritage can apply now to serve on a Cultural Grant Panel to adjudicate funding applications from local non-profits and provide recommendations to the City of Kelowna on the distribution of cultural grants," states the city in a news release.

The Panel provides funding review and recommendations in two main programs: General Operating and Project Grants.

Panel members will work together ensuring that funds are distributed to community groups who are meeting the needs of the community and working to advance the objectives of the City’s 2020-2025 Cultural Plan.

Panellists may also be occasionally invited to participate in adjudicating other funding programs.

Interested residents can submit an application online by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.