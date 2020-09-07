Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Homes for the Holidays goes virtual

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Homes for the Holidays 2020 will take place this year virtually.

Homes for the Holidays returns Nov. 28 with five homes and recorded segments of holiday tips and ideas from experts in between tours.

Usually the event would take people through self-guided tours of private homes that are decorated for the holidays, but the event has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year’s homes include a heritage home in the heart of the city that has been lovingly restored, designed, and decorated by the home owners; a condo small on size but big on holiday creativity; a home returning from last year with a top-to-bottom decorating refresh; a home where the family has a lust for life and a passion for the community; and a home designer and lifestyle guru’s sanctuary," reads the press release.

The segments provided will give guests a look into holiday creativity with cocktail making, cookie decorating, wine pairings and cooking secrets from an award-winning chef.

"One of the nice things that we'll be doing this year because its virtual, is the homeowners will actually be guiding the tours themselves," says fund development coordinator for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association Eva Stoffman.

The virtual event makes it more personalized, giving the homeowners the ability to talk about their themes, inspirations and traditions while pointing out their favourite things about their homes that people may not normally notice.

"With everything thats going on right now, once the holiday season is here, everyone will be ready for something joyful and uplifting and I think the community could use something to help put them in the holiday spirit," says Stoffman.

"We know that its a popular event, we know that people look forward to it each year, so we wanted to find a way to be able to bring it back so people could still have something to look forward to year after year."

Because the event has gone virtual, more guests are welcomed to join than ever before. Tours and segments will be recorded and streamed online for guests to watch together. Afterwards, a live question and answer period with the home owners will take place to answer questions about their homes, decor and inspirations.

There are a limited number of tickets available and last year's event sold out weeks in advance. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

All proceeds raised will benefit the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.