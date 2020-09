Photo: District of Lake Country

A water outage planned for today in the Lakestone neighbourhood has been cancelled.

The District of Lake Country made the announcement earlier this morning.

According to a brief note on the district's website, there was an unanticipated issue this morning with the parts ordered for the water infrastructure tie-in.

A lengthy outage is required to tie-in new water works along Okanagan Centre Road West.

It will now be planned for a later date.