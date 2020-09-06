CMHA Kelowna's Run for Women starts September 17

Photo: Contributed

This year's Canadian Mental Health Association's Run for Women has gone virtual and runners are encouraged to run where, how and when they want to.

Between Sept. 17 and 27, participants can do something good for their mental health while doing something positive for the community of Kelowna by taking part in the Run for Women.

All proceeds raised through the $40 registration fees are going to support the women's Peer Support and Resilience services through Discovery College.

Discovery College offers free courses to people who need them, being led by topic experts through their own lived experiences.

“When we bring people together who share those experiences in common, to build relationships and community, to share their strengths and support each other's growth it helps individuals to know that they are not alone in their experience and feel supported in managing challenges. That’s what resilience is,” says Discovery College lead Beki Hardcastle.