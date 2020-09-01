Bernard Ave. will reopen to traffic on September 9

Photo: City of Kelowna

Labour Day long-weekend traditionally signifies the end of summer and with that, the 'pedestrian-friendly' portion of Bernard Avenue will be reopened to motorists.

The final full day of the Temporary Bernard Roadway Program will be Monday, Sept. 7, with the temporary fencing, benches and furniture removed on Tuesday and the road will resume operations on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“Finding an innovative use of public space to create a socially distanced pedestrian zone and to allow businesses to expand customer capacity this year was critical,” said JoAnne Adamson, city manager of property management.

Council approved using public space on Bernard Avenue as patio space to help businesses enhance capacity, including a proposal to limit the majority of the road to pedestrians in May.

Staff will be evaluating resident, visitor and business reaction to the program this year and expect to make recommendations to council next year.