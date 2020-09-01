160553
160859
Kelowna  

Bernard Ave. will reopen to traffic on September 9

Bernard reopens on Sept. 9

- | Story: 309466

Labour Day long-weekend traditionally signifies the end of summer and with that, the 'pedestrian-friendly' portion of Bernard Avenue will be reopened to motorists.

The final full day of the Temporary Bernard Roadway Program will be Monday, Sept. 7, with the temporary fencing, benches and furniture removed on Tuesday and the road will resume operations on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“Finding an innovative use of public space to create a socially distanced pedestrian zone and to allow businesses to expand customer capacity this year was critical,” said JoAnne Adamson, city manager of property management.

Council approved using public space on Bernard Avenue as patio space to help businesses enhance capacity, including a proposal to limit the majority of the road to pedestrians in May.

Staff will be evaluating resident, visitor and business reaction to the program this year and expect to make recommendations to council next year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160709
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4248437
3880 Suncrest Court
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$997,000
more details


161345


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


161868


161345


Postman Pat doing his rounds

Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around 4pm in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. He had driven from one end of...
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 1, 2020
Galleries
What better way to kick off September than by laughing at some...
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 1, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Austin Green: ‘I’ll never say never to getting back with Megan Fox’
Showbiz
Brian Austin Green insists it's a "never say never"
Dog perfectly imitates owner on crutches
Must Watch
This dog totally mocks his owner’s walk… or is he...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162160
161910