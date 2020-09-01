162114
Kelowna  

You can still learn about Kokanee salmon during the pandemic

Kokanee spawning season

September means Kokanee spawning season and this year's Kokanee Interpretation Program will be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Thousands of freshwater, land-locked salmon will leave Okanagan Lake and swim upstream in creeks and streams to spawn in their natal waters.

The annual Kokanee Salmon interpretative programs will be a little different this year, but residents can join a park interpreter by registering for a free session at one of two key spawning locations:

Hardy Falls Regional Park

  • Sept. 9 - 9:30 - 10:30 am or 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Sept. 23 - 9:30 - 10:30 am or 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Mission Creek Regional Park

  • Sept. 16 - 9:30 - 10:30 am or 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Sept. 30 - 9:30 - 10:30 am or 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Each program is limited to 8 pre-registered participants to allow for proper social distancing. No drop-ins are welcome for the free program. 

Learn more about the Kokanee salmon life cycles and unlock some of the fishy mysteries of the Okanagan.

Park interpreters will be at each park Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 12 (until Oct. 4 at Hardy and Oct. 11 at Mission Creek) from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to answer questions about Kokanee salmon.

