Kelowna company creates virtual reality to spice up meeting space

If you’re sick of boring old Zoom meetings already, a Kelowna company might just have the technology you need to spice up your virtual get-togethers.

Utopia VR on Tuesday launched the beta version of its virtual reality platform that will enable users to add a little pizzazz to their audio and video conferencing. The 3D web technology is free, no download or installation is required, and your avatar can be controlled with a computer keyboard, smartphone or virtual reality headsets such as Oculus Quest or HTC Vive.

Utopia VR features several business and social virtual rooms, known as VRooms, including an executive boardroom, tech centre, classroom, animated disco and private village. You simply enter the room and provide the link to associates or friends and use text chat, voice or video to communicate.

“More people are now working from home than ever before, and companies are looking for solutions to communicate and train their employees,” Utopia president Stuart Gray said in a press release. “Utopia VR offers a web-based technology platform that allows people to host or participate in a virtual meeting from anywhere in the world simply by clicking a unique web link.

“And since Utopia VR can be used on a mobile device, it’s an incredible sales and marketing tool. Simply share your unique VRoom links by text, email, or by posting on any social media platform.”

Users can import audio, video, 3D pictures, animation and document PDF files by simply dragging and dropping the file into a VRroom or by posting a link from media platforms such as YouTube.

