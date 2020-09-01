161795
162272
Kelowna  

Kelowna company creates virtual reality to spice up meeting space

Here is your virtual Utopia

- | Story: 309462

If you’re sick of boring old Zoom meetings already, a Kelowna company might just have the technology you need to spice up your virtual get-togethers.

Utopia VR on Tuesday launched the beta version of its virtual reality platform that will enable users to add a little pizzazz to their audio and video conferencing. The 3D web technology is free, no download or installation is required, and your avatar can be controlled with a computer keyboard, smartphone or virtual reality headsets such as Oculus Quest or HTC Vive.

Utopia VR features several business and social virtual rooms, known as VRooms, including an executive boardroom, tech centre, classroom, animated disco and private village. You simply enter the room and provide the link to associates or friends and use text chat, voice or video to communicate.

“More people are now working from home than ever before, and companies are looking for solutions to communicate and train their employees,” Utopia president Stuart Gray said in a press release. “Utopia VR offers a web-based technology platform that allows people to host or participate in a virtual meeting from anywhere in the world simply by clicking a unique web link.

“And since Utopia VR can be used on a mobile device, it’s an incredible sales and marketing tool. Simply share your unique VRoom links by text, email, or by posting on any social media platform.”

Users can import audio, video, 3D pictures, animation and document PDF files by simply dragging and dropping the file into a VRroom or by posting a link from media platforms such as YouTube.

More information can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4184311
107-1120 Guisachan Rd.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,000
more details
158777


160939


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


161868


161345


Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps

Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...
Postman Pat doing his rounds
Must Watch
“This was spotted on bank Holiday Sunday afternoon around...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
161944