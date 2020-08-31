No evidence linking 2 Kelowna shootings in 5 days, say RCMP

Photo: Contributed Police securing a car at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday

The Kelowna RCMP say they have no evidence to suggest Sunday’s fatal shooting is linked to one earlier in the week at the Ramada Hotel.

At roughly 12 p.m. Sunday a man with a gunshot wound showed up to Kelowna General Hospital with a dead man inside his vehicle.

Police were told by the victim that the shooting happened in the McCulloch area, leading officers to close roads in the area Sunday and search for evidence. By Monday morning, police had mostly left the area, with the exception of a single unmarked RCMP vehicle on Pooley Road.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said they have not linked Sunday’s shooting to one on Aug. 26 at the Ramada Hotel., where gunfire rang out just before 11 a.m. with a shooter targeting two men. Neither were hit, but one intended target was hurt while fleeing. Officers found an abandoned vehicle on Dilworth Mountain later that day that was suspected to be involved.

Police do not have anyone in custody for either shooting.

Cpl. Noseworthy said she expects to release an update on the progress into the investigation into Sunday's shooting by Tuesday morning.