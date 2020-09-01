160553
Kelowna  

Tree branch nearly takes out man at Gyro Beach

Tree branch nearly hits man

A Kelowna man is counting his blessings after nearly being struck down by a falling branch near Gyro Beach. 

Brenda Baldrey says her husband Allan was heading back to the change room after a Saturday-evening swim when "he doesn’t even know why," stopped and paused at the exact moment a large branch came crashing down from a nearby tree.

"He heard this noise he’d never heard anything like that in his life, all of a sudden there’s this tree all around him and literally the hole in the picture is where he was standing - it brushed one hand and that was it, there were leaves that brushed one hand and otherwise it didn’t touch him at all," Brenda Baldrey said.

He told his wife the sound was something he’d never heard before, “it really didn’t register it was coming from the tree - it was just a loud whooshing noise.” 

It took a moment for it to register what happened. 

“He was just shocked, he prays every morning for safety throughout his day - there’s a reason for that.” 

When Allan came home to tell his wife, she thought he was joking, so the pair headed back to the park to take photos.

“One of the ladies spoke to at the beach … she said she saw it happen and it kind of swung from left to right and then dropped, it would’ve been broken or maybe it was damaged in the wind but there was no breeze, no nothing, it was just the weirdest thing.”

Brenda explains this isn’t the first time Allan evaded something life-altering. 

“Funnily enough, he’s been struck by lightning once - the guy’s got nine lives, I swear,” laughs Brenda. 

Crews removed the large branch on Monday, Brenda added.

