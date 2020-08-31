160553
161837
Kelowna  

Okanagan College waiving parking fees for students

Free parking at college

- | Story: 309402

Okanagan College is waiving parking fees for students this fall. 

“Many of our students will be learning online or via remote delivery this fall, and we expect that those who are on campus for experiential learning in labs or shops may be spending less time on campus than normal,” said Curtis Morcom, OC’s Vice President Employee and Corporate Services. 

“In light of that, we wanted to take this step to pass on some savings to students, which we hope will be a welcome relief.”

Students can park for free and do not have to display a pass, but they should still observe signage and park in designated student parking lots on campus.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4223629
#72 1999 Highway 97S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$239,900
more details
160817




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


153561


159344


Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020

Galleries
Need some motivation? We got it!
Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner at the 2020 MTV Video Music...
Worth It – Doug The Pug
Must Watch
Ridiculous racoon yawning on the awning
Must Watch
This guy looks very relaxed.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
160425