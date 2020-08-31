COVID-19 outbreak related to July long weekend has been officially declared over

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The Kelowna cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to the July long weekend has been officially declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement during Monday's press conference.

"On a positive note, the Kelowna area cluster that started after the long weekend in July has now been officially declared over, as we've had no new cases associated with that over the last few weeks."

The cluster was first declared by Interior Health on July 10, warning people who attended gatherings in downtown Kelowna and on the waterfront from June 25 through July 6 they may have been exposed.

Over the weeks that followed, new cases associated with the cluster grew steadily to 171.

"Interior Health would like to thank local elected officials, businesses, residents and visitors to Kelowna for their efforts to bring the number of new cases associated with this cluster down over the last month or so," medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema.

"Minimizing the impacts of COVID-19 in Kelowna and all our communities is a collective effort and we encourage everyone to continue following the public health guidance to prevent further spread."

In mid-July, Dr. Henry confirmed close to 1,000 people throughout the province were self-isolating as a result of the Kelowna cluster.